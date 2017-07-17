Nation & World

July 17, 2017 4:32 AM

Australian in Cambodia surrogacy case 'lost everything'

The Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

An Australian woman charged with providing commercial surrogacy services in Cambodia has told a court she has "lost everything" since her arrest eight months ago and is suffering from cancer.

Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy last year after becoming a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children.

Tammy Davis-Charles pleaded innocent in a hearing Monday. The judge adjourned the case until Aug. 3.

Developing countries are popular for surrogacy because costs are much lower than in nations such as the United States and Australia, where surrogate services are around $150,000.

Davis-Charles says she launched her business in Cambodia only after consulting three local lawyers who assured her the clinic was legal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew 0:42

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video