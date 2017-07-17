Nation & World

July 17, 2017 1:54 AM

Indian lawmakers choose president, likely a Hindu BJP ally

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Lawmakers are choosing India's next president in an election likely to be won by a Hindu ally of the ruling party.

Ram Nath Kovind is a little-known member of a Hindu political group that is closely allied to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP controls enough seats in federal and state legislatures to push its favorite, and Kovind is expected to win easily.

The president's role in India is largely ceremonial but the position can be important during times of political uncertainty.

Kovind's main opponent is Meira Kumar of the Congress party. Kumar is a former diplomat and longstanding federal lawmaker.

Voting ends Monday evening and votes will be counted Thursday.

