FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. officials say the Trump administration, after months of delay, is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber-operations. The plan would eventually split it from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes.
FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. officials say the Trump administration, after months of delay, is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber-operations. The plan would eventually split it from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. officials say the Trump administration, after months of delay, is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber-operations. The plan would eventually split it from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 15, 2017 9:24 AM

US finalizing plans to revamp cyber command

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

U.S. officials say that after months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations. They say the intention is eventually to split it from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes.

Details are still being worked out, but officials say they expect a decision in the coming weeks. The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter so requested anonymity.

They say the goal is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA. The NSA is responsible for collecting intelligence — a responsibility that can clash with military objectives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew 0:42

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video