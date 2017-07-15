How Turkey's failed coup unfolded, hour by hour

A man walk past a poster of photographs of victims of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, in Istanbul, Friday July 14, 2017. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a series of events honoring some 250 people, who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo