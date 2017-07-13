FILE - In this Monday July 18, 2016 file photo, people look at flowers placed on the Promenade des Anglais at the scene of a truck attack. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has taken the picture magazine Paris Match to court in an urgent effort to stop sales of its latest edition showing gruesome photos of the terror attack in Nice a year ago that killed 86 people. The prosecutor's office said a hearing was set for later in the day to get the publication dated Thursday July 13, 2017 withdrawn from newsstands.
FILE - In this Monday July 18, 2016 file photo, people look at flowers placed on the Promenade des Anglais at the scene of a truck attack. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has taken the picture magazine Paris Match to court in an urgent effort to stop sales of its latest edition showing gruesome photos of the terror attack in Nice a year ago that killed 86 people. The prosecutor's office said a hearing was set for later in the day to get the publication dated Thursday July 13, 2017 withdrawn from newsstands. Claude Paris, File AP Photo

July 13, 2017 9:17 AM

Court hearing seeks to ban Paris-Match photos of Nice attack

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor ordered an urgent court hearing Thursday to try to stop the sale of the latest edition of the picture magazine Paris Match showing gruesome photos of the terror attack in Nice a year ago that killed 86 people.

Victims' organizations denounced the photos as the Riviera city of Nice prepares for the Bastille Day fete and commemoration of those killed July 14, 2016, when a 19-ton truck barreled into celebrating crowds.

Stephan Gicquel, who heads the leading victims' association Fenvac, said on BFM-TV that a favorable ruling would be a "strong signal to show ... there are limits," adding that "we don't need these shock pictures to understand the horror of terrorism."

The magazine's executive director, Olivier Royant, said he would defend "tooth and nail" what he said was "the right of citizens, first among them the victims, to know exactly what happened" on the day of the fatal attack.

He said the report, with photos, was a way for his publication "to pay homage to victims ... so that society does not forget," adding that the right of the media to inform is a foundation of democracy.

