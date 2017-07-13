Court hearing seeks to ban Paris-Match photos of Nice attack

FILE - In this Monday July 18, 2016 file photo, people look at flowers placed on the Promenade des Anglais at the scene of a truck attack. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has taken the picture magazine Paris Match to court in an urgent effort to stop sales of its latest edition showing gruesome photos of the terror attack in Nice a year ago that killed 86 people. The prosecutor's office said a hearing was set for later in the day to get the publication dated Thursday July 13, 2017 withdrawn from newsstands. Claude Paris, File AP Photo