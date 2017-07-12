AP Explains: Why term 'la raza' has complicated roots in US

In this Sept. 4, 1972 file photo, Jose A. Gutierrez, left, of Texas, and Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzalez of Colorado, stand before the La Raza Unida Party national convention in El Paso, Texas. The term la raza has deep roots in Mexico after that country’s revolution and in the U.S. Chicano Movement of the 1970s which helped elect some of the nation's first Latinos to public office. But in the ever-evolving discussions of race and ethnicity in the U.S., some Latino advocates see the term as outdated and no longer useful in an era of a more racially diverse society and President Donald Trump. Ferd Kaufman, File AP Photo