Nation & World

July 12, 2017 4:45 AM

Yacht explodes in Germany; 12 firefighters, 1 police injured

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Police in Germany say 12 firefighters and one police officer have been injured when a yacht exploded in a port in the west German town of Minden.

The German news agency dpa reported that the firefighters were on the yacht to extinguish a smoldering fire early Wednesday, when the boat exploded.

The explosion was so severe that the yacht flew up several meters (feet) into the air and was completely destroyed. Two other boats nearby and a car on the port's pier were also badly damaged.

One firefighter was severely injured. The reason for the explosion wasn't immediately clear.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
Several dead after military plane explodes mid-air, crashes in Mississippi 1:55

Several dead after military plane explodes mid-air, crashes in Mississippi

View More Video