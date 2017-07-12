In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, Clifford Kang, father of soldier Ikaika E. Kang, poses with photo of his son in Kailua, Hawaii. Ikaika E. Kang, an active-duty U.S. soldier, was arrested over the weekend on terrorism charges that accuse him of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group and saying he wanted to "kill a bunch of people."
Nation & World

July 12, 2017 3:14 AM

Soldier stayed in Army despite support for Islamic State

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
HONOLULU

In 2012, the U.S. Army revoked the security clearance of a soldier arrested on terrorism charges over the weekend because he had shown support for the Islamic State group. But Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was allowed to stay in the service after having his clearance reinstated in 2013.

Retired Army judge and prosecutor Col. Gregory A. Gross said Tuesday he is perplexed that the Army allowed Kang to remain active even after his comments about the Islamic State. But Gross said the Army may have decided Kang was just mouthing off and was not a threat.

The case highlights the challenges investigators face with protecting the public from a potentially dangerous actor on one hand and gathering sufficient evidence to enable prosecution on the other.

