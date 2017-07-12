AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump says he'll be 'angry' if Senate health care bill flops
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will be "very angry" if the Senate fails to pass a revamped Republican health care bill and said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must "pull it off," intensifying pressure on party leaders laboring to win over unhappy GOP senators and preserve the teetering measure.
Trump's remarks came a day before McConnell, R-Ky., planned to release his revised legislation to a closed-door meeting of GOP senators. The new legislation would keep most of the initial Medicaid cuts and makes other changes aimed at nailing down support, but internal GOP disputes lingered that were threatening to sink it.
With all Democrats set to vote no, McConnell was moving toward a do-or-die roll call next week on beginning debate, a motion that will require backing from 50 of the 52 GOP senators.
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Wednesday he would oppose the motion and moderate Republican Susan Collins of Maine seemed all but sure to do the same — leaving McConnell with zero margin for error to sustain his party's goal of toppling President Barack Obama's health care law. Several other GOP senators were holdouts as well, leaving McConnell and his lieutenants just days to win them over or face a major defeat.
In a White House interview conducted Wednesday for the Christian Broadcasting Network's "The 700 Club," Trump said it was time for action by congressional Republicans who cast scores of votes "that didn't mean anything" to repeal the 2010 law while Obama was still president.
___
Lawmakers intend to question Trump campaign chairman
WASHINGTON (AP) — The scope of congressional investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential contest came into sharper focus on Wednesday as lawmakers said they intended to question the former chairman of the Trump campaign and to determine whether Russian social media "trolls" were connected to Trump's election efforts.
The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to question former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and will subpoena him if necessary, according to the panel's Republican chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. He said he and the committee's top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California, have agreed to try to bring Manafort before the panel for questioning about the government's enforcement of a law requiring registration of foreign lobbyists. Feinstein's office confirmed that they plan to question him.
Manafort would certainly also be asked about his participation in a Trump Tower meeting last summer with President Donald Trump's eldest son and son-in-law, where the purpose was to hear potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton from a Russian lawyer.
Manafort disclosed the meeting in a package of information he provided to the Senate and House intelligence committees, who have been investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, as is Robert Mueller, the former FBI director appointed by the Justice Department as the special counsel.
"Obviously it would be appropriate for anybody to get into anything that went on at that meeting, and he was at that meeting," Grassley told Iowa reporters.
___
Missile Wars: Where North Korea stands after ICBM launch
TOKYO (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on the cusp of having something his father and grandfather could only dream of — the ability to unleash a nuclear attack on the United States.
For anyone paying attention, the test launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile on the Fourth of July came as little surprise.
Kim has been racing to develop better and longer-range missiles and vowed in his New Year's address this would be the year of the ICBM. He made good on that vow with the launch of the "Hwasong-14."
But that isn't all he's been doing.
Here's a quick primer.
___
FBI nominee rejects Trump claim: Russia probe no witch hunt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI broke with the president in key areas Wednesday, rejecting the idea that an investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump election campaign is a "witch hunt" and promising not to cave to any pressure from a White House that has challenged boundaries with the nation's top law enforcement agency.
Christopher Wray, the former high-ranking Justice Department official whom Trump nominated last month, told senators at his confirmation hearing that he would never let politics get in the way of the bureau's mission. And he said he "sure as heck" would not offer a pledge of loyalty to the president.
Asserting his independence, he said, "My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law. Those have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test."
Wray's responses seemed to satisfy both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, many of whom signaled their support for him.
Wray, 50, would inherit the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Trump's abrupt dismissal of James Comey, who was admired within the bureau. Yet the hearing, the first public window into Wray's views since his selection, was largely devoid of fireworks in keeping with what friends and supporters have described as the nominee's low-key, disciplined style.
___
US hits 50,000 refugee cap, but some others still allowed in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has reached the Trump administration's limit of 50,000 refugees for this budget year. That won't stop some additional refugees from entering the United States in the next few months, but they will now face tighter standards.
A Supreme Court order last month said the administration must admit refugees beyond the 50,000 cap if they can prove a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the United States. That was part of a broader ruling that allowed President Donald Trump to partially administer his contested travel ban affecting six Muslim majority countries.
As of Wednesday, 50,086 refugees have been admitted since the budget year began last October. All those refugees have to undergo a strict screening process. Additional refugees will face the same screening, but will also need to prove they have a close relative living in the United States, a job awaiting them, or admission to a college or university.
The State Department, which oversees the refugee program, said Wednesday that it had advised resettlement agencies that the cap was reached, though anyone traveling to the U.S. would still be admitted.
The additional requirements are supposed to be in place for 120 days, while the government examines security and screening procedures that Trump suggested aren't stringent enough. But a new cap will take effect before then, when the new budget year begins in October, and everything is subject to change after the Supreme Court hears arguments on the travel and refugee bans that month. It's unclear what the new cap will be.
___
Brazil's once-adored ex-president convicted of corruption
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was found guilty of corruption and money laundering Wednesday and sentenced to almost 10 years in prison, the highest-profile conviction yet in the sprawling graft investigation that has jailed dozens of Brazil's elite.
The decision by Judge Sergio Moro was widely expected, even by Silva's own defense team, but was still stunning. The charismatic leader left office on Dec. 31, 2010, with sky-high popularity and is credited with pulling millions of Brazilians out of poverty and turning Latin America's largest nation into an important player on the world stage.
Brazil's first working class president will remain free while an appeal is heard, but he is now also the country's first ex-president to be convicted in a criminal proceeding at least since democracy was restored in the 1980s.
In many quarters, the man known to Brazilians simply as Lula remains revered — both for his economic policies and his role in fighting for democracy during the country's dictatorship. The 71-year-old has been considered a front-runner for next year's presidential election.
Silva's defense team issued a scathing statement after the ruling, calling the charges an attack on democracy and vowing to prove the former president's innocence.
___
AP Explains: 'Car Wash' probe upending Brazilian politics
An investigation that started more than three years ago in a Brasilia gas station might end the career of the most popular political leader in Brazil's history. On Wednesday, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption and money laundering in the sprawling "Car Wash" probe, which is looking into billions of dollars in contracts with oil-giant Petrobras and now affects almost all aspects of business and political life in the South American nation. Current President Michel Temer is also facing charges, recently becoming Brazil's first sitting president to be hit with a corruption accusation. Here is a look at the sprawling investigation.
HOW DID IT START?
Launched in March 2014, the "Operation Car Wash" probe began as an investigation into money laundering led by police and prosecutors of the southwestern state of Parana. It started a few miles away from Brazil's Congress when gas station owner and black-money dealer Carlos Habib Chater was arrested. Investigators discovered Chater was doing business with convicted money launderer Alberto Youssef, who had bought a Range Rover for Paulo Roberto Costa, a former executive at Petrobras, the mammoth state oil company. Yousseff and Costa eventually reached plea bargains that opened windows onto an immense graft scheme.
HOW DID THE SCHEME WORK?
Prosecutors say executives of major construction companies such as Odebrecht, OAS and Andrade Gutierrez effectively formed a cartel that decided which firms would be awarded Petrobras contracts, often worth billions of dollars, and how over-priced each deal would be. The padded prices were used to pay off dozens of politicians and Petrobras executives, investigators say.
___
In Paris, Trump is Bastille Day guest of city he derided
PARIS (AP) — President Donald Trump's visit to Paris on Thursday will take him to a city he has repeatedly derided — and at the side of a French leader best known to Americans as the earnest young man with the endless handshake.
"Paris isn't Paris any longer," Trump declared in February, implying the city had been ruined by jihadi attacks. "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," he said just last month as he announced the U.S. would leave the Paris climate agreement.
But Trump isn't the only politician who can use Paris to make a symbolic point.
When Trump arrives in the French capital, it will be as French President Emmanuel Macron's guest of honor, with a private tour of Napoleon's tomb, dinner at the Eiffel Tower and, to top off the Paris tourist trifecta, a seat at the tribune as American troops open the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees.
He departed the White House on Wednesday evening, joined by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and top aides, including chief of staff Reince Priebus and National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster.
___
Trump in Paris: The curious case of his friend Jim
WASHINGTON (AP) — For all things Paris, President Donald Trump's go-to guy is Jim.
The way Trump tells it — Jim is a friend who loves Paris and used to visit every year. Yet when Trump travels to the city Thursday for his first time as president, it's unlikely that Jim will tag along. Jim doesn't go to Paris anymore. Trump says that's because the city has been infiltrated by foreign extremists.
Whether Jim exists is unclear. Trump has never given his last name. The White House has not responded to a request for comment about who Jim is or whether he will be on the trip.
Trump repeatedly talked about the enigmatic Jim while on the campaign trail, but his friend didn't receive widespread attention until Trump became president. For Trump, Jim's story serves as a cautionary tale - a warning that even a place as lovely as Paris can be ruined if leaders are complacent about terrorism.
Jim's biggest moment in the spotlight was during a high-profile Trump speech in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. Trump explained that Jim "loves the City of Lights, he loves Paris. For years, every year during the summer, he would go to Paris. It was automatic, with his wife and his family."
___
DA: Man held on $5M cash bail amid search for 4 missing men
A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges of trying to sell a car belonging to one of four missing Pennsylvania men, and a prosecutor said he believed there would soon be "finality" in the search for the apparent victims of foul play.
Authorities got perhaps their biggest break with the discovery Sunday of one of the men's cars. In a subsequent search of Tom Meo's vehicle, investigators found his diabetes medicine, which his family said he never went anywhere without.
A judge ordered Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the farmland where a massive search has been underway since Sunday, held on $5 million cash bail on the stolen vehicle charges.
DiNardo was described as a person of interest in the investigation after he was first arrested Monday on an unrelated gun charge. His father put up $100,000 to bail him out Tuesday. District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said he wanted a higher bond to make sure he remained behind bars because he posed an even greater flight risk. DiNardo was described as a danger to the community.
The prosecutor said important evidence had been found both at the farm about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia and other properties, but no human remains.
