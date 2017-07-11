FILE - In this July 2, 2015, file photo, Peru's President Ollanta Humala waves to the press while arriving with his wife, Nadine Heredia, to the closing ceremony of the Business Summit in Paracas, Peru. On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Peruvian prosecutors asked for jail for the former first couple in a corruption case.
July 11, 2017 1:42 PM

Peru prosecutors seek jail for president in corruption case

LIMA, Peru

Prosecutors in Peru are seeking the arrest of former President Ollanta Humala and his wife on money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Prosecutor German Juarez tells The Associated Press that he has asked a judge to jail Humala and former first lady Nadine Heredia for 18 months. He says Tuesday's request is based on testimony provided in Brazil by the former head of Odebrecht, who said he illegally contributed $3 million to Humala's 2011 presidential campaign.

The judge in the case has already ordered the arrest of another former president, Alejandro Toledo, for related charges in the scandal.

Humala governed Peru between 2011 and 2016.

