Western wildfires feed on grass brought on by winter rain

Krystle Chambers, who with her father Chuck Wilsey had to evacuate their property near Oroville, Calif., waits at an evacuation center near Oroville, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2017. They were among about 4,000 people evacuated as flames raced through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles
97 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Sheriff's deputies drove through neighborhoods announcing evacuation orders over loudspeakers. "It's hard, it's rough," she said. "Way too many hits. First it's this side of town, then the other side of town. It almost makes you want to move."
This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows Rancho Alegre Outdoor School, a camp which suffered extensive damage from the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, July 7, 2017. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows the Rancho Alegre Outdoor School camp. which suffered extensive damage from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, July 7, 2017. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows the remains of a structure burned near Camp Whittier near Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, July 7, 2017. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
A helicopter is used to battle a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the border in Canada, crews contended with more than 200 wildfires in British Columbia that have forced thousands to flee and destroyed dozens of buildings, including several homes and two airport hangars.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Smoke rises from trees burned by wildfire on a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the border in Canada, crews contended with more than 200 wildfires in British Columbia that have forced thousands to flee and destroyed dozens of buildings, including several homes and two airport hangars.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
A helicopter lands while battling a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the border in Canada, crews contended with more than 200 wildfires in British Columbia that have forced thousands to flee and destroyed dozens of buildings, including several homes and two airport hangars.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Smoke from wildfires burning in central B.C. shrouds the north shore of Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Chuck Wilsey returns to his home east of Oroville, Calif., after evacuation orders were lifted as the Wall fire threatened the Sierra foothill town Monday, July 10, 2017. When Wilsey was ordered to flee his ranch home over the weekend, he was ready. He started keeping his truck and camper loaded with supplies back in February, when some of the heaviest winter rains on record in Northern California nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest dam. "Fire and flood so close together," he marveled on Monday at a Red Cross shelter. "We just try to stay prepared."
Don Thompson
APnPhoto
This photo provided by Eliot Oppenheimer, taken late in the evening Sunday, July 9, 2017, shows the Whittier fire burning in the mountains west of Santa Barbara, Calif. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records.
Eliot Oppenheimer via AP)
