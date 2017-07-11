A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance east of Cache Creek, British Columbia, early Monday, July 10, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Nation & World

July 11, 2017 4:26 AM

Western wildfires feed on grass brought on by winter rain

By DON THOMPSON and ANDREW DALTON Associated Press
OROVILLE, Calif.

Wildfires driving people from their homes in California and throughout the West have had help from an unlikely source: the rain.

Major winter downpours that pulled the state out of years of drought also brought a layer of grass that early-summer fires are eating up.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Monday it's the richest grass crop his firefighters have seen in years, and it's making fires that are faster and hotter, and travel more easily between trees.

Thousands of Californians remain under evacuation orders from north of Sacramento to the Santa Barbara area.

Dozens more blazes were burning in Colorado, Utah and throughout the West.

