AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump Jr. admits he wanted info on Clinton from Russian
WASHINGTON (AP) — A meeting between President Donald Trump's eldest son and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign occurred at the behest of a Moscow-based singer with family ties to Trump's businesses, according to a participant in the talks. Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged Monday he made time for the meeting hoping to get information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The circumstances surrounding the meeting, and a report by The New York Times late Monday that Trump Jr. was told ahead of time that the source of the information was the Russian government, fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
The Times reported that Trump Jr., who was a key campaign adviser to his father, was told the Russian government was behind the information on Clinton in an email from music publicist Rob Goldstone. The Times cited three unnamed people with knowledge of the email.
The report is the first public word that Trump Jr. took the meeting with the understanding that he would be presented with damaging information about his father's political opponent and that the material could have emanated from the Kremlin.
Goldstone spoke to The Associated Press earlier Monday to confirm he had set up the meeting on behalf of his client, Emin Agalarov, but he did not disclose the contents of the email described by The Times. Goldstone did not immediately respond to attempts to contact him Monday night.
___
Military plane crashes in Mississippi; at least 12 dead
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — A U.S. Marine refueling tanker crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 12 people aboard and spreading debris for miles, officials said.
Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that officials were still searching for bodies after nightfall, more than five hours after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in Mississippi's Delta region.
"We're still searching the area," Banks said. "It's hard to find bodies in the dark."
Banks earlier told the Greenwood Commonwealth that 16 people were believed to be on board but would not confirm that information to the AP. Banks said officials had found at least 12 bodies, but couldn't rule out that more had been or would be found.
Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening but provided no details.
___
FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to Islamic State group
HONOLULU (AP) — An active duty soldier based in Hawaii pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group, helped purchase a drone for it to use against American forces and said he wanted to use his rifle to "kill a bunch of people," according to an FBI affidavit.
Ikaika Kang, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Honolulu. He was arrested Saturday on terrorism charges.
Paul Delacourt, the FBI special agent in charge of the Hawaii bureau, said Kang gave military documents to people he believed would give them to Islamic State, but none of them got to the organization. He told reporters the FBI believes Kang was a lone actor and wasn't affiliated with anyone who poses a threat.
Kang's court-appointed defense attorney, Birney Bervar, said it appears his client may suffer from service-related mental health issues of which the government was aware but neglected to treat. Bervar declined to elaborate.
He said Kang was "a decorated veteran of two deployments" to Iraq and Afghanistan.
___
Officer who killed Castile to be paid $48,500 in buyout
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who was acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile will receive $48,500 as he leaves the suburban department that employed him at the time of the killing, according to a separation agreement announced Monday.
Jeronimo Yanez will be paid the money in a lump sum, minus applicable deductions and withholdings for state and federal taxes. Under the five-page agreement released through a public records request, the Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony also will pay Yanez for up to 600 hours of accrued and unused personal leave pay. The agreement, which has Monday's date, doesn't say how much time he has accrued.
His annual salary at the time of the July 6, 2016, shooting was more than $72,600, not including overtime pay, according to documents released by the city.
Yanez shot Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, several times during a traffic stop after Castile told the officer he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun. The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car along with her then-4-year-old daughter, livestreamed its gruesome aftermath on Facebook.
Yanez, 29 and Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges in June. On the day of the verdict, the city announced the "public will be best served" if Yanez were no longer an officer. The city said Monday that the agreement "ends all employment rights" for Yanez.
___
Iraqi declares 'total victory' over Islamic State in Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq on Monday declared "total victory" over the Islamic State group in Mosul, retaking full control of the country's second-largest city three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate.
"This great feast day crowned the victories of the fighters and the Iraqis for the past three years," said Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, flanked by his senior military leadership at a small base on the edge of the Old City, where the final battles for Mosul unfolded.
Al-Abadi alluded to the brutality of the battle for Mosul — Iraq's longest yet in the fight against IS — saying the triumph had been achieved "by the blood of our martyrs."
While Mosul fell to IS in a matter of days in 2014, the campaign to retake the city lasted nearly nine months. The fight, closely backed by airstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition, brought an end to the extremists' so-called territorial caliphate, but has also left thousands dead, entire neighborhoods in ruins and nearly 900,000 displaced from their homes.
Shortly after al-Abadi's speech, the coalition congratulated him on the victory but noted that parts of the Old City still "must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding." ISIS, ISIL and Daesh are alternative acronyms for the Islamic State group.
___
Hell and high water: Northern California is besieged again
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — With looming floods and roaring flames, Chuck Wilsey's year sounds more like ancient scripture than modern living in Northern California.
Wilsey returned to his ranch home in Oroville on Monday, relieved to learn it had been spared by the wildfire, just as he had stayed clear of troubles brought on by a damaged spillway at a nearby dam five months ago.
"I don't know what's worse — fire, or water — it's a toss-up," Wilsey, 53, told The Associated Press after returning to his home on Monday afternoon.
He and his family were among the more than 5,000 people evacuated as flames raced through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Most of those evacuations remain in effect, though Wilsey and others have been allowed to return home.
The blaze burned nearly 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) of grass, injured four firefighters and destroyed at least 17 structures. It was 35 percent contained.
___
GOP health care divisions multiply as Trump pressures Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican divisions over health care multiplied Monday as President Donald Trump pressured GOP senators to act quickly, and Vice President Mike Pence suggested they might have to revert to a straightforward "Obamacare" repeal if they can't agree on an alternative.
Consensus on a replacement seemed more remote than ever as senators returned to the Capitol from a Fourth of July recess. Some lawmakers spent the break facing critics of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's bill, or voicing criticism of their own. But Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican, told reporters that a revised bill would be unveiled this week, and "the goal continues to be to" vote next week.
McConnell abruptly postponed a vote last month, lacking GOP support for legislation he wrote largely in secret.
To succeed, the new legislation will have to address the concerns of conservatives like Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas, who want a more full-blown repeal, and moderates like Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who want essentially the opposite, a more generous bill.
McConnell has little room for error as he tries to pass a bill with 50 GOP votes, and Pence as the tie-breaker, in a Senate split 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats. Some GOP senators are questioning McConnell's partisan approach, and the majority leader himself acknowledged to a home-state audience in Kentucky last week that if he can't get the job done with Republicans alone, he'll have to turn to Democrats to shore up the market for individual insurance buyers.
___
Temporary restraining order issued against Rob Kardashian
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A court commissioner on Monday issued a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian in response to the reality television star's posting of explicit images of his ex-fiancee on social media last week.
Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte granted the order based on filings by Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna, who also claims he hit her in the thigh earlier this year, knocking her down and leaving her bruised.
"Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him," Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wrote in court documents filed Monday in Los Angeles.
The order bars Kardashian from contacting Chyna or coming within 100 yards of her home, car or workplace. The order also prohibits him from posting images online of Chyna or the infant daughter they share.
Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom called the hearing "a complete and total victory."
___
All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title
MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Judge hit the glass behind left field that supports the retractable roof at Marlins Park. He drove balls over the Red Grooms home run sculpture in left-center, over the batter's eye in center and — unusually for a Home Run Derby, to the opposite field, too.
He even hit the roof.
The larger-than-life New York Yankees slugger dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 with two minutes to spare in the final on Monday night.
"It was a blast. I enjoyed every minute of it — watching the other guys swing, coming here early and talking to the media," Judge said. "Everything about today was fantastic."
Five years ago, Judge won the college home run derby in Omaha, Nebraska. This time, he outslugged some of baseball's top stars, including local favorites Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins.
___
AL's Chris Sale, NL's Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game
MIAMI (AP) — In a year when it seems just about everyone is a power hitter, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer know what awaits in Tuesday night's All-Star Game.
The American League's starting batting order has combined for 181 home runs, led by New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge with 30. The National League's lineup has 158, topped by 26 from hometown star Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins.
That's a whole lot of long balls.
"I'm gonna grip and rip as usual," Sale said Monday when AL manager Brad Mills announced the Boston ace will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams.
"I give up my fair share of homers. You can check the book. It happens," Sale said. "If you let that creep in your mind, it's going to be a long night."
