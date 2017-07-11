FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to Islamic State group

Paul Delacourt, the FBI special agent in charge of the Hawaii bureau, right, speaks at a news conference as Acting United States Attorney Elliot Enoki, left, listens outside federal court in Honolulu, Monday, July 10, 2017. An active duty soldier based in Hawaii pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group, helped purchase a drone for it to use against American forces and said he wanted to use his rifle to "kill a bunch of people," according to an FBI affidavit. Ikaika Kang, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Honolulu. He was arrested Saturday on terrorism charges. Caleb Jones AP Photo