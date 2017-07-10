Nation & World

July 10, 2017 9:04 PM

Sheriff: Officers spot ongoing burglary, 1 dead in shooting

The Associated Press
MOUNT AIRY, Md.

Authorities say police tried to stop a van involved in a burglary in western Maryland, but it rammed a police vehicle and a suspect died after being shot at by officers.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says police from a neighboring county were investigating burglaries in the region when they spotted one in progress and contacted the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office says in a statement that the officers were told to stop the suspect's vehicle.

The office says that during the stop, the van rammed a police vehicle and drove toward officers outside their vehicle. The sheriff's office says two officers fired and a male suspect was killed.

The sheriff's office says that another person, a female, is in custody. No identities were released and no officers were injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment

Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 1:29

Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment
'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Mob killings in India over cows 1:58

Mob killings in India over cows

View More Video