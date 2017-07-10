Nation & World

July 10, 2017 1:39 PM

Police: Carjacking ends with officer-involved shooting

The Associated Press
HARRIS, Minn.

Authorities say a carjacking in east-central Minnesota has ended with an officer-involved shooting and a child who was in the car found safe.

Chisago County sheriff's Sgt. Justin Wood confirmed the officer-involved shooting to The Associated Press on Monday, but authorities have not released any details.

North Branch police said in a Facebook post that the suspect and vehicle were located and the child was found safe.

Authorities say the car, a black Chevrolet Impala, was stolen Monday morning. Police say the man displayed a handgun and may have had a small child with him.

The sheriff's office says the suspect drove through a backyard, over a fence and on to Interstate 35.

