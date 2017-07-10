In this Thursday, July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. The North's ICBM launch, its most successful missile test to date, has stoked security worries in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as it showed the country could eventually perfect a reliable nuclear missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. Analysts say the missile tested Tuesday could reach Alaska if launched at a normal trajectory.
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. The North's ICBM launch, its most successful missile test to date, has stoked security worries in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as it showed the country could eventually perfect a reliable nuclear missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. Analysts say the missile tested Tuesday could reach Alaska if launched at a normal trajectory.
Nation & World

July 10, 2017 1:34 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Philippine senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao reacted after losing to Jeff Horn of Australia in a WBO welterweight world title fight in Brisbane, Australia.

A boy dried clothes outside of his partially submerged home in floodwaters in Burgaon, India. Heavy rains since the start of India's monsoon season have triggered floods and landslides in parts of the remote northeastern region.

The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sailed into Hong Kong to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army garrison's presence in the semiautonomous Chinese city and former British colony.

