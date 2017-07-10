Hell and high water: Northern California is besieged again

Firefighters battle a wildfire as it threatens to jump a street near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods leveling homes in its path.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A firefighter battles a wildfire as it threatens to jump a street near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods leveling homes in its path.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Flames from a wildfire consume a car near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods leveling homes in its path.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Flames from a wildfire consume a shed near Oroville, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods leveling homes in its path.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows smoke looming above Broadcast Peak behind a fire break along a ridge line east of Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground. Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle Sunday.
KEYT-TV via AP
John Palminteri
CalFire firefighter Jake Hainey, left, and engineer Anna Mathiasen watch as a wildfire burns near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills destroyed structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries, fire officials said Saturday as blazes threatened homes around California during a heat wave.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Flames from a wildfire engulf trees near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire south of Oroville was one of more than a dozen burning in the state as firefighters worked in scorching temperatures to control unruly flames.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A plane drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire south of Oroville was one of more than a dozen burning in the state as firefighters worked in scorching temperatures to control unruly flames.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Jim Berglund sprays water while defending his home as a wildfire approaches on Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Oroville, Calif. Although flames leveled Berglund's barn, his home remained unscathed as the main fire head passed.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Flames from a wildfire consume a residence near Oroville, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods leveling homes in its path.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
The remains of a recreational vehicle rest in a clearing after a wildfire burned through the property on Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Oroville, Calif. The fire south of Oroville was one of more than a dozen burning in the state as firefighters worked in scorching temperatures to control unruly flames.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A charred desk rests outside a residence after a wildfire burned through the property on Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Oroville, Calif. The fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills destroyed structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries, fire officials said Saturday as blazes threatened homes around California during a heat wave.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A wildfire burns on a mountain behind an RV park office in Cache Creek, British Columbia, in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 8, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Trucks burned by a wildfire rest in a grove near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills destroyed structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries, fire officials said Saturday as blazes threatened homes around California during a heat wave.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
This Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a DC-10 making a fire retardant drop on a ridge line along the eastern flank of the Alamo Fire in Santa Barbara County, Calif. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground. Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle Sunday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
This Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows the moon rising over flames on a hilltop near Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, Calif., in what is known as the Alamo Fire in Santa Barbara County, Calif. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
This Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows abandoned campsites at Cachuma Lake where visitors were forced to flee advancing flames of the Whittier fire east of Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County, Calif. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground. Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle Sunday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
This Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Vehicle burning on Highway 154 east of Cachuma Lake in the Whittier fire east of Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County, Calif. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground. Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle Sunday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
A wildfire burns on a mountain above the Ashcroft First Nation in Ashcroft, British Columbia, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows a warped satellite dish in the ruins of a structure at Camp Whittier east of Cachuma Lake after a wildfire in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground. Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle Sunday.
KEYT-TV via AP
John Palminteri
Carole Grassie, recovering from recent knee surgery, rests outside an shelter for wildfire evacuees on Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation notice for Grassie's neighborhood Saturday evening as strong winds drove the fire through several communities leveling homes in its path.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows the smoldering entrance to a campground at Cachuma Lake after a wildfire swept through in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes and forcing thousands to flee. Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle Sunday.
KEYT-TV via AP
John Palminteri
This Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle on Highway 154 in the Whittier fire east of Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County, Calif. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground. Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle Sunday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
Josh Cornelison and Sharon Reitan rest outside an evacuation shelter for people affected by a wildfire on Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The couple lost their home as the Wall tore through a mountain community Friday.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Josh Cornelison kisses girlfriend Sharon Reitan as she shows evacuation shelter volunteers video of their burned home on Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. A wildfire leveled their home, as well as several neighbor's residences, as it burned though a mountain community Friday.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance east of Cache Creek, British Columbia, early Monday, July 10, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
The remains of mobile homes destroyed by a wildfire are seen in Boston Flats as a fire burns on a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
The remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire sit at a trailer park in Boston Flats, British Columbia, on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance behind a house that remains standing on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, British Columbia, late Sunday, July 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Workers repair power and telecommunication lines damaged by wildfire as a fire burns on a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance east of Cache Creek behind a house in Boston Flats, British Columbia, early Monday, July 10, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines damaged by a wildfire as a fire burns on a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Chuck Wilsey returns to his home east of Oroville, Calif., after evacuation orders were lifted as the Wall fire threatened the Sierra foothill town Monday, July 10, 2017. When Wilsey was ordered to flee his ranch home over the weekend, he was ready. He started keeping his truck and camper loaded with supplies back in February, when some of the heaviest winter rains on record in Northern California nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest dam. "Fire and flood so close together," he marveled on Monday at a Red Cross shelter. "We just try to stay prepared."
Don Thompson
APnPhoto
Krystle Chambers, who with her father Chuck Wilsey had to evacuate their property near Oroville, Calif., waits at an evacuation center near Oroville, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2017. They were among about 4,000 people evacuated as flames raced through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles
97 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Sheriff's deputies drove through neighborhoods announcing evacuation orders over loudspeakers. "It's hard, it's rough," she said. "Way too many hits. First it's this side of town, then the other side of town. It almost makes you want to move."
Noah Berger
AP Photo
