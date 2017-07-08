Nation & World

July 08, 2017 5:31 AM

UK police say thief who proposed with stolen ring is jailed

The Associated Press
LONDON

Police in Britain say a thief who robbed a 91-year-old woman of her jewelry and then used her wedding ring to make a marriage proposal has been jailed.

West Midlands Police said Saturday that 38-year-old Steven Reid and an accomplice broke into the woman's home. Police say Reid used a gold wedding ring to propose to a woman several days later.

That woman later recognized the ring in a police appeal for the return of stolen jewelry and contacted police.

Reid received a four-year, nine-month sentence at Birmingham Crown Court for burglary. Accomplice Jerome Jones received a slightly shorter sentence.

Police did not say if the wedding proposal had been accepted.

