Nation & World

July 08, 2017 5:51 AM

Italy arrests Chechen man accused of fighting with ISIS

The Associated Press
MILAN

Italian authorities on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old Chechen accused of fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria and participating in a deadly attack on foreign and Russian journalists in Chechnya.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Eli Bombataliev was being held on terror charges. They said evidence indicates that he was part of an Islamic State network based in Belgium. It was not clear how long he had been in Italy.

As part of the operation, authorities expelled two Albanian brothers in their 20s legally residing in Italy and a 49-year-old Russian woman in the country illegally. They were allegedly being trained by the Chechen. According to police, the Russian woman was being prepared to act as a suicide bomber.

Prosecutors said evidence indicates Bombataliev participated in an attack on journalists in Grozny, Chechnya in December 2014 that left 19 dead and that he fought in Syria in 2014 and 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Three injured in running of the bulls in Spain

Three injured in running of the bulls in Spain 1:54

Three injured in running of the bulls in Spain
18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building 2:56

Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building

View More Video