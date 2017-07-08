8th body pulled from the rubble in Italy building collapse

Firefighters search amid rubble of a collapsed apartment in Torre Annunziata, near Naples, Italy, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Italian firefighters say eight bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a five-story apartment building that partially collapsed in a seaside town south of Naples. The work of digging through the debris for victims ended Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after the residential building along a railway line suddenly collapsed. Italian Firefighters via AP)