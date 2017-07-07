3rd mistrial in case of ex-cop accused of killing black man

Shannon Kepler walks with his wife, Gina, while his attorney, Richard O'Carroll, puts his arm around him after a hung jury verdict was announced at the Tulsa Country Courthouse, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla. A third mistrial was declared Friday in the murder case of Kepler, a white former Oklahoma police officer accused in the off-duty fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend. Tulsa World via AP Ian Maule