July 06, 2017 4:27 AM

Hawaii prep school graduate faces sentencing for bird deaths

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A college student who graduated from the prestigious Honolulu prep school attended by former President Barack Obama is facing sentencing Thursday for slaughtering vulnerable seabirds at a Hawaii nature reserve.

Christian Gutierrez and a group of Punahou (Poo-nah-hoh) School buddies were camping at Oahu's westernmost tip in 2015 when prosecutors say the youths killed more than a dozen Laysan albatrosses.

According to prosecutors, the birds were bludgeoned with a bat and machete and shot at with a pellet gun. At least 11 eggs were smashed.

Gutierrez pleaded no contest to animal cruelty and other charges.

Prosecutors recommend a one-year jail sentence. His defense attorney is asking a judge to grant a deferral, which would allow Gutierrez to avoid a conviction if he stays out of trouble for a specified amount of time.

