July 05, 2017 7:43 AM

Austrian: No immediate control plans at Brenner Pass border

The Associated Press
VIENNA

Austria's chancellor says there are no immediate plans to impose border controls at his country's most important crossing with Italy, as he seeks to reduce fears of such a move.

Chancellor Christian Kern spoke Wednesday, a day after Italy's foreign ministry summoned Austria's ambassador. That was after Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said his ministry is ready to deploy armored vehicles to Austrian side of the Brenner Pass within 72 hours and Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Vienna was ready to "protect" its border against any migrant influx.

But Kern says that there is no noticeable increase in migrant crossings into Austria over the Brenner despite the large number of arrivals by boat to Italy. He adds that Austria would not impose controls without consulting Italy and the EU.

