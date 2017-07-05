Nation & World

July 05, 2017 7:35 AM

Savannah shootings lead to car chase and crash that kills 3

The Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga.

Police in Savannah say three people were killed when their vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by officers after a series of shootings.

Savannah police said in a statement early Wednesday that at least three people were shot in the City Market area downtown overnight. A pursuit of the vehicle carrying a suspect in those shootings led to the deadly crash.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says it was questioning people of interest in the case Wednesday morning.

Few other details were available Wednesday morning.

