Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his Men's Singles Match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his Men's Singles Match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo

July 05, 2017 6:13 AM

Mount Murray is a coveted spot on Day 3 at Wimbledon

The Associated Press
LONDON

Just after 10:30 a.m., the race was on to get the best spot on Mount Murray.

The hill next to No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, formerly known as Henman Hill, is a coveted spot for Day 3 at the All England Club because British players Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will be playing their second-round matches on Centre Court.

Thousands of fans on the grounds and without tickets to the main stadium often gather on the hill to watch the action on a giant TV screen.

The area was named Henman Hill in honor of Tim Henman, another British player but one who never was able to win the title. The nickname shifted to Murray when he came on the scene and eventually ended the country's 77-year wait for a homegrown men's winner when he won the title in 2013.

On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Konta will be first on Centre Court against Donna Vekic. Murray follows against Dustin Brown.

Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will be on Centre Court after Murray against Donald Young, while five-time champion Venus Williams is scheduled to face Qiang Wang on No. 1 Court.

