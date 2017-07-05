10 things to Know for Today

South Korean army soldiers ride a K-1 tank during the annual exercise in Paju, South Korea near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo