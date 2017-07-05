FilE - In this Feb. 10, 2008 file photo Cardinal Joachim Meisner celebrates a mass in the Cologne cathedral, western Germany.
FilE - In this Feb. 10, 2008 file photo Cardinal Joachim Meisner celebrates a mass in the Cologne cathedral, western Germany. Roberto Pfeil, file AP Photo
FilE - In this Feb. 10, 2008 file photo Cardinal Joachim Meisner celebrates a mass in the Cologne cathedral, western Germany. Roberto Pfeil, file AP Photo

Nation & World

July 05, 2017 5:32 AM

Joachim Meisner, retired Cologne archbishop, dies at 83

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Joachim Meisner, the former archbishop of Cologne and a prominent conservative voice in the German church, died Wednesday, his archdiocese said. He was 83.

Meisner died while on vacation in Bad Fuessing, in Bavaria, the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cologne said.

Born Christmas Day in 1933 in the eastern German city of Breslau, which is today the Polish city of Wroclaw, Meisner and his family fled westward ahead of the advancing Red Army at the end of World War II. He grew up in what became communist East Germany.

Meisner studied theology in the city of Erfurt, and was ordained in 1962. He was made archbishop of Berlin in 1980 and became a cardinal three years later.

After advancing up the Catholic hierarchy, Meisner became the Archbishop of Cologne in 1989 and served in that role until 2014, staying five years past the retirement age of 75 at the request of Pope Benedict XVI.

Meisner was an outspoken and sometimes controversial conservative figure in liberally minded Germany.

He opposed plans to build a large mosque in Cologne and once urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to apologize for criticizing the Vatican's handling of the case of a Holocaust-denying bishop.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees

Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees 1:20

Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Store clerk fights off armed robber with pipe 1:08

Store clerk fights off armed robber with pipe

View More Video

Nation & World Videos