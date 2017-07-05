Nation & World

2 Vietnamese captives found dead in southern Philippines

The Associated Press
ZAMBOANGA, Philippines

The Philippine military says the decapitated bodies of two Vietnamese crewmen abducted last year by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants have been found on the southern island of Basilan in a gruesome end to the sailors' ordeal.

The military's Western Mindanao Command says the bodies of Hoang Thong and Hoang Va Hai were discovered Wednesday by villagers in the town of Sumisip.

The two were among six crewmen of the Vietnamese cargo vessel MV Royal 16 taken by gunmen last November in seawaters off Basilan amid a wave of sea assaults that have alarmed the region's leaders.

One of the six crewmen was rescued in June. Three others remain captive.

Lt. General Carlito G Galvez, Jr., the military's regional commander, condemned the "barbaric" beheading.

