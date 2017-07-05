More families fleeing Central America resettling in Mexico

In this June 27, 2017 photo, three-year-old Carlita Perez, center, from El Salvador, says grace along with, from left, Honduran siblings Laura, Ruth, and Josue Funez Cruz, and their cousin Emma Karina Cruz, as they sit down to dinner in the two-bedroom apartment the two families share in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City. The rise in refugee resettlement in Mexico has paralleled a decrease in immigration to the United States, with apprehensions by U.S. Border Patrol down sharply at the frontier, especially of unaccompanied children and families. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo