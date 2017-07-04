Nation & World

July 04, 2017 10:00 PM

Officer wounded in shootout released from hospital

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio police say an officer involved in a shootout with a suspect that left his partner dead has been released from the hospital.

The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2so6NX8 ) reports Officer Julio Cavazos was released Tuesday, five days after he was shot while investigating a reported vehicle break-in. His partner, Officer Miguel Moreno, was killed and the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jesse Salame says Cavazos and his family thank everyone for their "support during this difficult time." Police officials previously said that Cavazos faces a long recovery.

Authorities also announced Tuesday that the funeral service for Officer Moreno will take place Friday at Community Bible Church in San Antonio. A private burial will follow.

Moreno was a 9-year veteran of the department.

