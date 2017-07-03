Police in Brazil arrest another ally of President Temer

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2016 file photo, Legislative Affairs Minister Geddel Vieira Lima meets with lawmakers at the presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. The close ally of embattled President Michel Temer has been arrested for alleged obstruction of justice, according to a police statement on Monday, July 3, 2017. In November 2016 Lima was forced to resign. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo