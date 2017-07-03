Nation & World

July 03, 2017 7:35 AM

UK PM's office scotches rumors of imminent Trump visit

The Associated Press
LONDON

The British government says there are currently no plans for Donald Trump to visit in the coming weeks, after reports the U.S. president is planning a flying visit to the U.K.

British media have reported that Trump might stop at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland after attending a G-20 summit in Germany this week, and before he goes to Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, told reporters Monday that "I'm not aware of any plans for the president to visit the U.K. in the next few weeks."

Slack also says the invitation of a state visit for Trump, made in January, still stands.

