Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Ben Margot AP Photo
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Ben Margot AP Photo

Nation & World

July 01, 2017 12:54 AM

Braves Foltynewicz allows hit in 9th

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Mike Foltynewicz lost his no-hit bid for Atlanta when Matt Olson clobbered a 3-2 pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth inning of the Braves' game with the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Trying for just the major leagues' second no-hitter of the season, Foltynewicz struck out eight and walked four while pitching into the ninth for the first time and outdueling Sonny Gray. The Braves have 14 no-hitters, the last by Kent Mercker at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos