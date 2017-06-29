Aerial view of the destroyed al-Nuri mosque during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Aerial view of the destroyed al-Nuri mosque during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Felipe Dana AP Photo
Aerial view of the destroyed al-Nuri mosque during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Felipe Dana AP Photo

Nation & World

June 29, 2017 1:03 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister declares end to IS caliphate

By SUSANNAH GEORGE Associated Press
MOSUL, Iraq

Iraq's Prime Minister is declaring an end to the Islamic State group's self-proclaimed caliphate after Iraqi forces captured the compound of a landmark mosque in Mosul that was blown up last week.

Haider al-Abadi says "we are seeing the end of the fake Daesh state ... we will not relent, our brave forces will bring victory," according to a statement posted to Twitter Thursday where he used the Arabic acronym for IS.

The retaking of the al-Nuri mosque is a hugely symbolic win. The site is where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance in July 2014, declaring an Islamic "caliphate" on territory captured in Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi and coalition officials say IS fighters blew up the site last week, but IS blames a U.S. air strike for the destruction.

The advances Thursday come as the Iraqi troops are pushing deeper into the Old City, a densely populated neighborhood west of the Tigris River where IS fighters are making their last stand in Iraq's second-largest city.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video

Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video 2:08

Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video
Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Dozens of Cubans stranded in Panama live and work clandestinely 3:05

Dozens of Cubans stranded in Panama live and work clandestinely

View More Video

Nation & World Videos