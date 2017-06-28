San Francisco Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang, of South Korea, crosses the plate next to Colorado Rockies catcher Tom Murphy after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
San Francisco Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang, of South Korea, crosses the plate next to Colorado Rockies catcher Tom Murphy after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
San Francisco Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang, of South Korea, crosses the plate next to Colorado Rockies catcher Tom Murphy after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Jeff Chiu AP Photo

Nation & World

June 28, 2017 7:39 PM

Jae-Gyun Hwang homers in MLB debut as Giants top Rockies 5-3

By GIDEON RUBIN Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Jae-Gyun Hwang homered in his major league debut, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the San Francisco Giants over Colorado 5-3 Wednesday and extended the Rockies' losing streak to a season-high eight games.

A 29-year-old who starred for South Korea's Lotte Giants, Hwang was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and inserted into the starting lineup at third base, batting fifth.

He grounded out in the second inning, hit a run-scoring grounder in the fourth that cut Colorado's lead to 2-1, then broke a 3-3 tie when he homered against Kyle Freeland (8-6). Hwang was given a standing ovation from fans as he rounded the bases and was mobbed by teammates when he got back to the dugout.

He took a called third strike in the eighth, completing a 1-for-4 day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Nation & World Videos