facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:29 Man narrowly missed by train after jumping over crossing barriers Pause 1:40 Get ready for the 2017 solar eclipse 1:07 Brutal beating, robbery of tourist caught on surveillance video 0:38 Worst skateboarders in the Americas 0:49 Woman dies when speeding car hits pole, catches fire 1:21 Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 3:55 12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church 3:03 U.N. Security Council visits Haiti 0:11 Bucks fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 0:44 Distracted driver slams into semi Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Hundreds gather on the boardwalk in Lima, Peru on a Wednesday, June 21, 2017, to watch - the worst skateboarders in the Americas. The crowd seemed to like it, though. Charles Rabin crabin@miamiherald.com

Hundreds gather on the boardwalk in Lima, Peru on a Wednesday, June 21, 2017, to watch - the worst skateboarders in the Americas. The crowd seemed to like it, though. Charles Rabin crabin@miamiherald.com