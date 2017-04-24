AP journalist covering Kashmir protest helps injured teen

A photographer documenting a protest in Indian-controlled Kashmir put down his camera and rushed in to help an 18-year-old protester who was hit in the head and began bleeding profusely.
Associated Press photographer Dar Yasin says it was an "instant decision," and he didn't think twice. He took the injured woman into his arms and carried her away from the protest site in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar.
The effort was captured by another photographer who then helped Yasin load Jan into a car that had been pulled up by a civilian to take her to a hospital.
The woman and other students were demonstrating Thursday against a police raid on a college less than two weeks earlier in the Indian-governed portion of the disputed and divided Himalayan region.
Comments