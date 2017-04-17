Nation & World

April 17, 2017 4:31 AM

Authorities: Georgia officer shoots suspect who shot at him

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ga.

Police in northern Georgia say an officer shot and wounded a suspect who opened fire on him.

News outlets report the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting between Sgt. Jeff Scott and 46-year-old Stephen Frank Nichols on Sunday in Auburn. The shooting left Nichols in serious condition.

Authorities say a woman told Officer Billy Willis that Nichols has run into a wooded area behind her home. Scott searched the area and found Nichols. Police say Nichols provided false identifying information.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Ayers says Nichols drew a gun and fired at the officer. Scott was unharmed and returned fire, striking Nichols multiple times.

