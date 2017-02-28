Phelps asks Congress to ensure anti-doping system is fair

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro Pause

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

2:43 Santería rites practiced much as they were during times of slavery in Cuba

26:50 President Obama and Cuban leader Raul Castro hold a joint news conference

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech