Desert to ice: Qatar takes on curling at Asian Winter Games

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'" Pause

0:54 Cubans executed by Castro regime on display in the European Parliament

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

0:34 Preseason All-American Carl Chester

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

2:21 Yachting to Cuba from the United States

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa