Police: Man shot after opening fire on officers in Virginia

A man shot and wounded by officers as he charged out of a home in Virginia firing a gun in each hand is wanted in a fatal shooting in Maryland, authorities said Monday.
Virginia State troopers, Greensville County Sheriff's deputies and Emporia police went to a home in Emporia on Sunday night looking for a suspect in a shooting. A man charged out the front door firing at officers, who returned fire, according to police.
The man was flown to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The man was identified as 33-year-old Anthony Wilkins by the Charles County Sheriff's Office in La Plata, Maryland. Wilkins is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland.
Detectives from Maryland went to the hospital and confirmed Wilkins' identity, spokeswoman Diane Richardson said by phone.
On Feb. 4, Charles County Sheriff's deputies were called to Beer 4 U, a sports bar in Waldorf. Miaquita Gray, 26, had a gunshot wound to her upper body, investigators said, and died at a hospital. There had been a fight in the bar with an acquaintance of Gray's authorities said. When Gray and the acquaintance went outside, Wilkins shot at the pair, striking Gray, detectives said.
Wilkins fled the scene with another man, whom police in Maryland seeking. Charles Leon Thompson Jr., 33, remains at large.
State police say two troopers and a special agent are on administrative leave. The Greensville sheriff says 2 deputies are on leave. According to court records, Wilkins is black. Of the three state police law enforcers, two are white and one is Hispanic, a spokeswoman said. The Greensville sheriff did not give the races of the two deputies.
