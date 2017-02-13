China blames US, South Korea for North Korea missile launch

1:47 President Donald Trump's Guantánamo Pause

2:46 Guantánamo Sign Language

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump