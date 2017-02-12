AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

North Korea test-fires missile, apparently challenging Trump
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea appeared to fire a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, who stood with the Japanese leader as Shinzo Abe called the move "intolerable."
There was no immediate confirmation from the North, which had recently warned it was ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The U.S. Strategic Command said it detected and tracked what it assessed to be a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile.
North Korean media are often slow to announce such launches, if they announce them at all. As of Sunday afternoon, there had been no official announcement and most North Koreans went about their day with no inkling that the launch was major international news.
The reports of the launch came as Trump was hosting Prime Minister Abe and just days before the North is to mark the birthday of leader Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il.
Appearing with Trump at a news conference at the president's south Florida estate, Abe condemned the missile launch as "absolutely intolerable."
North Korean missile launch is Trump's latest test
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Embroiled in a legal battle over his immigration order, President Donald Trump now faces a new provocation in the first weeks of his presidency.
After a stormy start on the diplomacy front, Trump was trying a more traditional approach of closely cultivating a relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. That approach was quickly tested Saturday night with word of a reported missile launch by North Korea.
The firing of a ballistic missile would be North Korea's first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to Trump, who stood with Abe at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida who stood with Abe at his Mar-a-Lago Club in south Florida and said he stood by Japan "100 percent."
The provocation comes as the White House continues to weigh its options following a legal blow to Trump's immigration order suspending the nation's refugee program and barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Seeming to double down on its approach, the White House is dispatching chief policy adviser Stephen Miller, who helped craft the order, on a Sunday show blitz. He's set to appear on ABC's "This Week," NBC's "Meet the Press," CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday."
Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump's South Florida estate is no longer just the place where he goes to escape.
He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there so far this month. But it's also become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters and the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend — with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.
Demonstrators plan to assemble Sunday near the estate to protest Trump's decision on the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The North Dakota project, opposed by a Native American tribe fearful of water contamination from potential oil leaks, had stalled in Democrat Barack Obama's administration. Trump's executive order cleared the way for the developer to start building the final stretch of pipeline.
During Trump's other weekend in Florida, several thousand people marched near the property to protest his temporary ban on travel to the United states by refugees as well as citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries. A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's decision that temporarily blocks the ban's enforcement.
Trump's election is also putting charitable organizations, such as the American Red Cross, in an awkward position for choosing Mar-a-Lago for events booked months in advance. The Red Cross held its annual fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, as it has done for many years, on Feb. 4, about a week after Trump enacted the travel ban. Trump and his wife, Melania, attended.
No matter the issue, Trump knows a guy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump knows a guy.
No matter what issue Trump is addressing, he seems either to know somebody with a relevant personal experience or he's got a firsthand tale to recount.
When he met airline CEOs on Thursday, Trump said his own pilot — "who's a real expert" — had told him about problems with obsolete equipment.
When he met business and economic experts a week earlier, Trump cited the difficulties his friends in business were having borrowing money from banks as he spoke about the need to reduce financial regulations.
When he approvingly sized up Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Trump said last month that he'd had a "very bad experience" in his own businesses when dealing with the EU bureaucracy.
Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around US
SEATTLE (AP) — Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Donald Trump staged rallies around the country Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood, but in some cities counter-protests dwarfed the demonstrations.
Thousands of Planned Parenthood supporters, many wearing the pointy-eared pink hats popularized by last month's women's marches, turned out for a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, separated by barricades from an anti-abortion crowd of a couple hundred people. In Detroit, about 300 people turned up outside a Planned Parenthood office, most of them supporting the organization. In St. Louis, thousands marched, many carrying pink signs that read, "I stand with Planned Parenthood."
"They do a lot of work to help women with reproductive health — not just abortions, obviously — but they help with birth control and cancer screenings and counseling and a whole variety of services, and it seems they're under attack right now, and that concerns me greatly," said Kathy Brown, 58, a supporter of the organization who attended the St. Paul rally.
Andy LaBine, 44, of Ramsey, Minnesota, rallied with abortion opponents in St. Paul. LaBine, who was there with his family, said he believes Planned Parenthood is hiding "under a veil of health care."
"I personally believe that abortion is a profound injustice to the human race," LaBine said.
Yale drops slavery proponent Calhoun from college name
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — After years of debate, Yale University announced Saturday it will change the name of a residential college that honors a 19th century alumnus and former U.S. vice president who was an ardent supporter of slavery.
Yale trustees said the Ivy League university is renaming Calhoun College after trailblazing computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper, a mathematician who earned Yale degrees in the 1930s, invented a pioneering computer programming language and became a Navy rear admiral.
Yale said it was the final decision in a controversy over former Vice President John C. Calhoun's legacy that had simmered for years and boiled over with campus protests in 2015. Four people were arrested in a peaceful protest as recent as Friday after they blocked street traffic.
The university's president, Peter Salovey, announced in April that the school would keep Calhoun's name. But, in August, he appointed an advisory panel to consider whether the name should be changed after all.
"We have a strong presumption against renaming buildings on this campus," Salovey said Saturday. "I have been concerned all along and remain concerned that we don't do things that erase history. So renamings are going to be exceptional."
More than 200 whales swim away after New Zealand stranding
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Whale lovers in New Zealand finally got some good news on Sunday after more than 200 stranded whales managed to refloat themselves overnight and swim away, while volunteers managed to save another 17 whales at high tide.
More than 650 pilot whales had beached themselves along Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island in two separate mass strandings over recent days. About 350 whales have died, including 20 that were euthanized. Another 100 have been refloated by volunteers and more than 200 have swum away unassisted.
Hundreds of volunteers from farmers to tourists have spent days at the beach dousing the whales with buckets of water to keep them cool and trying to refloat them.
"People seem to have an emotional attachment to marine mammals," said Department of Conservation spokesman Herb Christophers. "They've been singing songs to them, giving them specific names, treating them as kindred spirits."
Christophers said everyone is hoping the strandings are finally over, although he said it's possible some of the whales will return to the beach and strand themselves again.
WWII bomb is defused after 75,000 people evacuated in Greece
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki evacuated an estimated 75,000 people Sunday so army experts could defuse a 500-pound (227-kilogram) unexploded World War II bomb found under a gas station.
The evacuation started at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). Police went house-to-house ringing bells and knocking on doors to remind people living within a 1.9-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius, mostly in the western suburb of Kordelio, to leave their homes.
Bomb disposal experts started work at 11.30 a.m. (0900 GMT), 90 minutes later than planned, but defused the bomb in only 30 minutes, Central Macedonia governor Apostolos Tzizikostas announced.
The bomb was now going to be taken to an army firing range.
"The first phase of the bomb disposal has been a total success," Tzizikostas announced. "There remains its removal from the site. Residents will still not be allowed in their homes, because the removal and transport contains dangers."
Mary J. Blige, Chance, Neil Diamond shine at pre-Grammy gala
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Mary J. Blige warned the audience at the Clive Davis Gala that she was not in a good place.
"I look happy, somewhat, but I'm going through some horrible stuff right now," said Blige, who was about to perform in tribute to Saturday night's honoree, BET Networks President Debra Lee.
"It's called a divorce."
Driven by her emotions, the R&B star went out to sing rousing renditions of "Thick of It" and "No More Drama" as the audience watched in awe. Diddy, Jennifer Hudson, French Montana, John Legend, LL Cool J and more stars stared closely from the front row, dancing along and cheering Blige on.
She screeched and screamed, ran from left to right, and even got on the floor to close her performance at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, held the night before the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Dominican paper apologizes for using Baldwin photo for Trump
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Alec Baldwin does a pretty convincing Donald Trump impersonation - just ask a newspaper in the Dominican Republic.
El Nacional published an apology on Saturday after mistakenly running a photo of the actor doing his impression of the U.S. president on "Saturday Night Live" instead of Trump himself.
Accompanying an article in its Friday edition headlined in Spanish: "Trump says settlements in Israel don't favor peace," a photo of a scowling Baldwin in a blond wig appears next to a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a statement posted on its website, the Dominican newspaper said a photo of Baldwin imitating Trump - over the caption "Donald Trump, president of the USA" - was published on page 19 and the mistake went unnoticed by the newspaper's staff.
"El Nacional apologizes to its readers and anyone who felt affect by the publication" of the photo, the statement said.
