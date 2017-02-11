Correction: Oklahoma-Mixon story

1:33 Dutch water-management expert advises on sea-level-rise in Miami Pause

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

2:41 Heat's Goran Dragic says there's only one other player in the league as versatile as James Johnson

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

1:37 Video shows suspected Charleston church shooter leave Emanuel AME with gun

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying