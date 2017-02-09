Alabama AG named to Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat

2:21 Yachting to Cuba from the United States Pause

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

1:23 Gov. Rick Scott speaks at PortMiami

2:25 Beach time for Snarky Puppy

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:17 Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

2:46 Guantánamo Sign Language