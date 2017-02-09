Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba Pause

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

2:25 Beach time for Snarky Puppy

1:23 Gov. Rick Scott speaks at PortMiami

1:17 Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child

1:57 'We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries