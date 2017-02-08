The Latest: Romanian leader: confidence vote wasn't needed

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque Pause

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

0:39 Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car

1:47 Preparation for inauguration of Haiti's new President Jovenel Moise

1:25 Haiti's tourism industry is battered but open