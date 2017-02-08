Former prime minister wins Somalia's presidential vote

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak Pause

1:47 Preparation for inauguration of Haiti's new President Jovenel Moise

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

0:34 Miss Universe runner-up Miss Haiti arrives in Little Haiti

2:04 Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise talks about his love for Les Cayes

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:07 Watch this dunk from a one-armed 8th grade basketball stand-out

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers