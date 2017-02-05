AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Brady leads biggest comeback, Patriots win 34-28 in OT
HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the first Super Bowl overtime.
The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White's 2-yard touchdown run in overtime to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday night.
Brady, the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings, guided the Patriots (17-2) through a tiring Atlanta defense for fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 6-yard pass to Danny Amendola and a 1-yard run by White, which came with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. White ran for the first 2-pointer and Amendola did the deed with a reception on the second.
Brady, winning Super Bowl MVP for a record fourth-time, finished 43 for 62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards, also a record, and two touchdowns.
"You know, we all brought each other back," Brady said. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They have a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them."
White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said Sunday it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
The case promised to extend into Monday at least, when fresh legal filings were due, and observers had no doubt the Supreme Court ultimately will have a say.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a brief order overnight, denied the administration's request to set aside a Seattle judge's ruling that put a temporary hold on the ban nationwide.
The lawsuit by Washington state and Minnesota said Trump's order harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination. Their lawyers had until 2:59 a.m. EST Monday to submit briefs opposing the government's request. The Justice Department then had a 6 p.m. EST deadline to respond.
"We'll accomplish the stay and will win the case on the merits," Vice President Mike Pence said.
Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted
BOSTON (AP) — Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. on Sunday after a federal judge swept the ban aside.
Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States. One lawyer waiting at New York's Kennedy Airport said visa and green-card holders from Iraq and Iran were encountering no problems as they arrived.
"It's business as usual," said Camille Mackler, of the New York Immigration Coalition.
Fariba Tajrostami, a 32-year-old painter from Iran, came through the gate at Kennedy with a huge smile and tears in her eyes as her brothers greeted her with joyful hugs.
"I'm very happy. I haven't seen my brothers for nine years," she said.
For Trump foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Passionate protests against Donald Trump's presidency have swelled the ranks of Democratic activists, but their new enthusiasm faces a hard reality: Republicans remain well-positioned to retain their grip on power in the 2018 elections.
While Republicans hold only a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, Democrats occupy most of the seats up for election in two years. That means they must play defense against Republicans, especially in 10 states that Trump won.
In the U.S. House, Republicans will be aided by favorable district boundaries that were drawn to maintain GOP political dominance. In some cases, the congressional districts were gerrymandered to pack high numbers of Democratic voters into just a few districts as a way to create a greater number of Republican-leaning seats.
"Democrats are extremely fired up right now," said Sam Wang, a Princeton University neuroscientist and statistician who has developed a statistical model for analyzing partisan gerrymandering.
But for Democrats to win back Congress, Wang said it "would take an extreme event. The question is, are we seeing something that's headed towards that?"
Trump Cabinet pick paid by controversial Iranian exile group
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An official in U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet and at least one of his advisers gave paid speeches to organizations linked to an Iranian exile group that killed Americans before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, ran donation scams and saw its members set themselves on fire over the arrest of their leader.
Elaine Chao, confirmed this week as Trump's transportation secretary, received $50,000 in 2015 for a five-minute speech to the political wing of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, previously called a "cult-like" terrorist group by the State Department. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani also was paid an unknown sum to talk to the group, known as the MEK.
More than two dozen former U.S. officials, both Republican and Democratic, have spoken before the MEK, including former House Speaker and Trump adviser Newt Gingrich. Some have publicly acknowledged being paid, but others have not.
While nothing would have prohibited the paid speeches, they raise questions about what influence the exiles may have in the new administration.
Already, a group of former U.S. officials, including Giuliani, wrote a letter to Trump last month encouraging him to "establish a dialogue" with the MEK's political arm. With Trump's ban on Iranians entering the U.S., his administration's call this week to put Iran "on notice" and the imposition of new sanctions on Friday, the exile group may find his administration more welcoming than any before.
At liberal Columbia U, Gorsuch raised a conservative voice
NEW YORK (AP) — As a conservative student at Columbia University in the mid-1980s, future Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch was a political odd man out, and he was determined to speak up.
"It is not fashionable at Columbia to be anything other than a pro-Sandinista, anti-Reagan" protester, the then-sophomore wrote in a campus newspaper. "Only in an atmosphere where all voices are heard, where all moral standards are openly and honestly discussed and debated, can the truth emerge."
Gorsuch often sounded those themes — a call for intellectual diversity and open debate, coupled with a dismissiveness of protesters — as he became one of the right's most outspoken, though nuanced, voices on the Manhattan campus. He co-founded a conservative newspaper, wrote for the main campus daily and ran for the university senate.
The Denver-based federal appellate judge also displayed a sense of humor back then, not unlike the late Antonin Scalia, the justice he could replace as President Donald Trump's candidate for the high court.
"The illegal we do immediately, the unconstitutional takes a little longer," reads the Henry Kissinger joke that appears beside Gorsuch's 1988 yearbook photo.
Lady Gaga delivers a show big on flash and inclusiveness
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga dropped from the top of Houston's NRG Stadium to open her halftime show and dropped the mic at the end, offering a program that delivered high-energy hits and an inclusive theme.
With the nation on edge politically, the NFL had little taste for a show that would ruffle feathers, as Beyonce did in some circles last year with the Black Power messaging of "Formation." Gaga plainly listened.
She was patriotic from the start, opening with snippets of "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land" with red and blue lights twinkling above her, before guide wires delivered her to the stage below. Her hit "Born This Way" became a gay rights anthem but in the context of Sunday's show fit into the idea of accepting differences, a thread through much of the game's commercial messaging.
President Donald Trump's name didn't come up. Gaga's most notable ad-lib? Saying hi to mom and dad.
Once onstage, she commanded a large troupe of dancers and musicians, props that breathed fire and audience members swinging lights in synchronization — the usual excess that has become a Super Bowl cliche.
Super Bowl online: See the game, learn some new taunts
NEW YORK (AP) — You can watch the Super Bowl online for free, but there are a few catches. For starters, you're out of luck on phones unless you're a Verizon customer. And if you're interested in the ads, you may have a surprise in store.
Here's your online guide to the matchup in Houston between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.
WATCHING THE GAME
It's true: Some people will be watching the Super Bowl for the actual game on an actual TV.
Turkish police detain over 440 people in anti-IS operation
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's anti-terrorism police have detained over 440 people for alleged links to the Islamic State group, the state-run news agency reported Sunday.
The Anadolu Agency said 60 suspects, the vast majority of them foreigners, were taken into custody early Sunday in the capital, Ankara.
It said a total of 445 people were detained in simultaneous pre-dawn police operations that spanned several cities, including Istanbul and Gaziantep, near the border with Syria.
The largest operation was in the southeast province of Sanliurfa, where police took into custody more than 100 suspects from multiple addresses and found materials relating to Islamic State militants.
Security forces also apprehended nine suspects who were allegedly preparing an attack in the northwestern city of Izmir.
