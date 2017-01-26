UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

0:15 Surveillance video of armed robbery suspects Pause

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:02 Holocaust survivors remember those perished

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades